Landslide buries 100 people alive in southwest China

Horrified parents watch helplessly on their nannycam as the nurse they hired to care for their special needs son, 2, cruelly beats him before they call 911 and cops save him Former college football player is found GUILTY of two out of seven rape charges on the fourth anniversary of sexual assault which rocked Vanderbilt University She was asking for it: Bill Cosby juror says he didn't believe Andrea Constand because 'she went up to his house with a bare midriff and incense and bath salts' Johnny Depp APOLOGIZES for Trump assassination joke hours after an outraged White House called on Hollywood to PUNISH and condemn him Married FedEx worker, 31, is charged with the rape and murder of New York Google exec, 27, who was killed while out jogging near her mother's home Charlie Sheen is being sued by an ex-girlfriend who is accusing him of exposing her to HIV and talking her out of using ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.