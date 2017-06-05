Korean firms urge support to cover fa...

Korean firms urge support to cover fallout of inter-Korean complex shutdown

South Korean firms that operated factories at the now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North on Monday demanded the government compensate the unretrieved tens of billions of won in financial losses stemming from the shutdown. During a debate session held at the National Assembly, Shin Han-yong, chief of the companies' association, said the Seoul government should provide 225 billion won in assistance to cover losses it failed to make up.

