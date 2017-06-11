Kim Jong Nam Had $120,000 in Cash When Killed, Asahi Says
The half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was in possession of $120,000 when he was killed at a Kuala Lumpur airport in February, the Asahi reported, adding that he met with an American suspected of connections with a U.S. intelligence agency four days before his death. Kim Jong Nam is believed to have met the U.S. citizen for two hours at a hotel in Malaysia and picked up the money while in the country, the newspaper said, citing unnamed officials from the country's investigation authorities.
