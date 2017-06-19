Jeweler to the stars 'helped cover up murder'

Adrenaline junkies! Sasha and Malia hold on tight with Barack and Michelle on white water raft trip during stay at $2,500-a-night Bali resort College fires professor who said Otto Warmbier 'deserved' to die because he was a 'young, rich clueless, white male' who 'never had to face the consequences of his actions' ISIS commanders are killed when one of the group's suicide bombers blows himself up at a meeting, following the group's collapse in Mosul How Diana 'cried and kicked furniture' when Charles left her alone and 'nearly knocked a flunky flying' when she found a bracelet for Camilla Mother is arrested after handing her two-year-old barefoot son to strangers at Florida restaurant and telling them 'I can't do it' Meet the most armed man in America: Gun collector has 200 machine guns, 80 military vehicles, tanks and grenade launchers Arkansas prison inmate who escaped after being ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.