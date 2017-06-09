Japan, US Introduces Joint Naval Drill In The Sea of North Korea
Moreover, China's UN envoy, Liu Jieyi, said after the vote that the crisis should be resolved through resumption of talks if North Korea scales down its nuclear program while the United States and South Korea simultaneously end their bilateral military exercises in the region. Observers say that while terrorism is likely to be uppermost in the participants' minds given the recent deadly bombings in Manchester, Jakarta, Baghdad and Kabul, the most pressing issue facing Australia and the U.S. is North Korea's ballistic missile tests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC