Japan, US Introduces Joint Naval Drill In The Sea of North Korea

Moreover, China's UN envoy, Liu Jieyi, said after the vote that the crisis should be resolved through resumption of talks if North Korea scales down its nuclear program while the United States and South Korea simultaneously end their bilateral military exercises in the region. Observers say that while terrorism is likely to be uppermost in the participants' minds given the recent deadly bombings in Manchester, Jakarta, Baghdad and Kabul, the most pressing issue facing Australia and the U.S. is North Korea's ballistic missile tests.

