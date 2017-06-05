Japan holds evacuation drill amid ten...

Japan holds evacuation drill amid tension from N. Korea

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Schoolchildren leave the compound of their school during an evacuation drill in Abu town, western Japan, Sunday, June 4, 2017. The town on Japan's northwestern coast conducted the drill amid rising fear that a North Korean ballistic missile could hit Japanese soil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Sat Why Korea is divided 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC