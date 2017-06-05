Japan holds evacuation drill amid tension from N. Korea
Schoolchildren leave the compound of their school during an evacuation drill in Abu town, western Japan, Sunday, June 4, 2017. The town on Japan's northwestern coast conducted the drill amid rising fear that a North Korean ballistic missile could hit Japanese soil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Sat
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC