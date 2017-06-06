Ian Bremmer: 'Stronger Than Ever Befo...

Ian Bremmer: 'Stronger Than Ever Before' Terrorists Plot Cyberattacks

News Max

While there's been much speculation that North Korea has developed a deliverable nuclear missile, a different type of terror worries Ian Bremmer. Speaking at the Mauldin Economics' Strategic Investment Conference, president and founder of Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, said cyberterrorism is now his big concern.

