Howard Gold's No-Nonsense Investing: North Korea may be the biggest black swan of all

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite index hit all-time highs last week and with volatility hovering near a 24-year low, Secretary of Defense James Mattis gave an underreported speech that should cause investors to rethink their complacency. In an address to a security conference in Singapore, the retired Marine Corps general who headed Central Command from 2010 to 2013 called North Korea's burgeoning nuclear program a " clear and present danger " and an "urgent military threat."

