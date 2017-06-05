Historical issues should not impede ties with Japan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in says

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told an envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the divisive issue of women forced into wartime brothels for the Japanese military should not impede the development of bilateral ties. Moon, who took office last month, was quoted by the presidential office as telling Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday that the South Korean people cannot accept a landmark 2015 deal between Tokyo and Seoul to resolve the two countries' long-running feud over the "comfort women" issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.