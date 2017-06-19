Hickam-based lab identifies 5 missing...

Hickam-based lab identifies 5 missing war dead

Stars and Stripes

A 19-year-old who died in the Korean War and an 18-year-old who perished on the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, are among five identifications announced Friday by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for return to family. So far this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 89 identifications have been made by DPAA's Hickam-based lab, the agency said.

