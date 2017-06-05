[Herald Interview] - North Korean hum...

[Herald Interview] - North Korean human rights vital to regional security'

As the world focuses on neutralizing North Korea's nuclear and missile brinksmanship, equal attention should be given to grave human rights violations in the country, a former United Nations official said, stressing "there can be no security without accountability." For Michael Kerby, former chair of the Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the issue has been close to his heart.

