[From the scene] Why do Koreans oppose THAAD deployment?
On Saturday afternoon, thousands of South Koreans opposing the deployment of the US anti-missile program took to the streets and surrounded the US Embassy, which was shielded by thick lines of police. An estimated 3,000 people accused the US of "forcing" South Korea to station the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery here, which they say is primarily in the interest of the US and poses a threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Sat
|Red Crosse
|73
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Fri
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 20
|Parden Pard
|10
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC