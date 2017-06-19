[From the scene] Why do Koreans oppose THAAD deployment?

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of South Koreans opposing the deployment of the US anti-missile program took to the streets and surrounded the US Embassy, which was shielded by thick lines of police. An estimated 3,000 people accused the US of "forcing" South Korea to station the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery here, which they say is primarily in the interest of the US and poses a threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.