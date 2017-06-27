Finding comfort, and North Korea, in a tiny restaurant
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017, photo, a plate of North Korean blood sausages sits on a table at Howol-ilga, a restaurant in Incheon, South Korea. Outside Seoul, a tiny restaurant whose Korean name means "People from Different Homelands Come to Gather in One Place" attracts patrons from across the country serving up potato pancakes, blood sausage, and memories of North Korea - the outcast homeland those patrons may never see again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|4 hr
|American_Infidel
|83
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Mon
|Parden Pard
|12
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Jun 23
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC