Final farewell for US student detained by North Korea
The life of a 22-year-old college student who died this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea will be celebrated in an Ohio hometown still stunned by his loss. Wyoming officials say the service for Otto Warmbier in the Wyoming High School auditorium will be open to the public Thursday, but not to news media.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American student who died after release from No...
|3 hr
|Carl Bailey
|1
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|6 hr
|slick willie expl...
|55
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Tue
|Parden Pard
|10
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
