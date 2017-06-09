DPRK expresses condolences over Iran ...

DPRK expresses condolences over Iran terror attacks

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea expressed condolences Thursday to the victims of the terrorist attacks on the Iran ian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in Teheran, official news agency reported Friday. Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK, sent a message of sympathy to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over the attacks, Korean Central News Agency said.

