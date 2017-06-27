Dennis Rodman: a People dona t see a ...

Dennis Rodman: a People dona t see a the good sidea of North Korea

Former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News about his recent trip to North Korea, suggesting that he is partly responsible for the reclusive nation's release of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died last Monday, just days after being medically evacuated from a North Korean prison. "I was just so happy to see the kid released," Rodman told Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan of when he first learned of Warmbier's release.

Chicago, IL

