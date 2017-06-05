Could Donald Trump Locate North Korea On A Map?
Here's a reasonable question to ask in our unreasonable world: Does Donald Trump even know where North Korea is? The answer matters and if you wonder why I ask, just remember his comment upon landing in Israel after his visit to Saudi Arabia. "We just got back from the Middle East," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC