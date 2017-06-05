Could Donald Trump Locate North Korea...

Could Donald Trump Locate North Korea On A Map?

Here's a reasonable question to ask in our unreasonable world: Does Donald Trump even know where North Korea is? The answer matters and if you wonder why I ask, just remember his comment upon landing in Israel after his visit to Saudi Arabia. "We just got back from the Middle East," he said.

