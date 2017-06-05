Contemporary plays examine Korean diaspora
Five plays written by playwrights of Korean descent will be staged at the National Theater Company of Korea in June and July, contemplating on the identity, family and other issues related to Korean diaspora. Korean Diaspora Session, which opened last Thursday and will continue until July 23, sets the focus on those who often feel alienated.
