Congress readies North Korean travel ban
Congress plans to take up new legislation as soon as next month to implement a ban on travel to North Korea by US citizens following Otto Warmbier's death after he was imprisoned by North Korea for 17 months. The House foreign affairs committee will mark up a bipartisan bill that would outlaw most US travel to North Korea for five years.
