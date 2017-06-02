.com | US carriers in Sea of Japan in show of force to N Korea

.com | US carriers in Sea of Japan in...

US carriers in Sea of Japan in show of force to N Korea

Friday

Two US aircraft carriers and their escort vessels carried out naval manoeuvres in the Sea of Japan this week in a show of force directed at North Korea, a US official said Friday. The USS Carl Vinson and the USS Ronald Reagan led the three-day exercises that ended on Friday, with a total of a dozen US ships participating along with two Japanese vessels.

