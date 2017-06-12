CNN panel rips Trump's 'Dear Leader' style cabinet meeting: 'It was very North Korean'

CNN commentators still can't believe what they saw during President Donald Trump's cabinet meeting Monday where his panel of Secretaries praised him and thanked him one by one. "I don't think the president ordered that edict, maybe another person ordered that edict," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who noted that this kind of behavior is how Trump's staff typically behaved with him at Trump Tower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.