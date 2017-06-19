China, U.S. agree aim of 'complete, i...

China, U.S. agree aim of 'complete, irreversible' Korean denuclearization

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly-built Dental Sanitary Goods Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency June 20, 2017. KCNA/via China and the United States agreed that efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula should be "complete, verifiable and irreversible", Chinese state media said on Saturday, reporting the results of high level talks in Washington this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 8 hr Red Crosse 73
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... Fri June 1
News American student who died after release from No... Thu Carl Bailey 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 20 Parden Pard 10
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 19 Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC