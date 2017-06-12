China, SKorea put missile rift on hol...

China, SKorea put missile rift on hold to join AIIB meeting

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Putting aside a rift over a U.S. anti-missile system, top officials from China and South Korea were attending a meeting of a China-backed Asian lending bank that opened Friday on the South Korean island of Jeju. Chinese finance minister Xiao Jie and his Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley were among those at the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank's annual meeting, which runs through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... 6 hr Is the sky blue 2
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Jun 13 USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student Jun 13 USA Today 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC