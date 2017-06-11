China exploiting Trump's isolationist agenda to gain power in Asia: experts
The recent withdrawal of the United States from key multilateral agreements, including the TPP and Paris Climate Accord , has Asia experts concerned that an increasingly isolationist Trump administration could accelerate Chinese power in the region. It comes after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called for an inquiry into Chinese influence in Australian politics following a joint Four Corners-Fairfax investigation .
