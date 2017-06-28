China and US the Next Case of Rising Versus Ruling?
Let's imagine a Chinese "applied history" project, similar to the one at Harvard's Belfer Center that helped spawn Professor Graham Allison's widely discussed book "Destined for War." Allison's historical analysis led him to posit a "Thucydides Trap" and the danger of war between a rising China and a dominant America, like the ancient conflict between Athens and Sparta chronicled by the Greek historian Thucydides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|85
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Mon
|Parden Pard
|12
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Jun 23
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC