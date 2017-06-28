China and US the Next Case of Rising ...

China and US the Next Case of Rising Versus Ruling?

Let's imagine a Chinese "applied history" project, similar to the one at Harvard's Belfer Center that helped spawn Professor Graham Allison's widely discussed book "Destined for War." Allison's historical analysis led him to posit a "Thucydides Trap" and the danger of war between a rising China and a dominant America, like the ancient conflict between Athens and Sparta chronicled by the Greek historian Thucydides.

Chicago, IL

