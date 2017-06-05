Calling All Children to Pray: North Korean Children Need to Meet Jesus
Contact: Rachel Hamel, Corporate Communications Manager, Child Evangelism Fellowship , 636-456-4321 ext 1177 WARRENTON, Mo., June 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Child Evangelism Fellowship is calling on Christians worldwide, especially children, to pray that God will throw open the doors of North Korea to Good News Clubs . Good News Clubs are illegal in North Korea; however, CEF has a strategy in place and is ready to enter the country with ministry when the doors open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
