Assembly Speaker Chung invites N. Korean counterpart to regional forum in Seoul

Yesterday

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun is working to invite his North Korean counterpart to an upcoming meeting to be held in Seoul involving the parliamentary leaders of many countries, official sources said Sunday. Chung's office insiders said the second Eurasia Parliamentary Speakers' meeting will be held in Seoul on June 26-28 and involve parliamentary leaders and speakers from 41 countries in the region.

Chicago, IL

