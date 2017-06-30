And then they came for me: Kok-Leong Seow
It's beefing up the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement and border patrol, adding 15,000 new enforcement agents to round up and split families. It's fear-mongering by starting the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement , even though undocumented immigrants commit crimes at far lower rates than citizens .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Thu
|C Kersey
|86
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Jun 23
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC