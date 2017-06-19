An Arizona shopping trip led to a scu...

An Arizona shopping trip led to a scuffle between North Koreans and Homeland Security

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

People wait in line at John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 5 in New York City. A shopping expedition to Arizona led to an unusual scuffle between a visiting North Korean delegation and federal officials at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to people familiar with the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... 6 min Nukem til they Glow 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 3 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 8
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... 5 hr Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 20 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 20 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Jun 13 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC