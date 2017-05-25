Woman drops her purse causing her gun...

Woman drops her purse causing her gun to accidentally fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Trump will be 'IMPEACHED': Hillary Clinton returns to her alma matter to launch all-out attack on the president and his 'obstruction of justice'... after breaking out in ANOTHER coughing fit on stage Serial killer who kept woman chained in a shipping container as a sex slave for months after murdering her boyfriend pleads guilty to SEVEN murders - but avoids the death penalty They WON'T be going in the album! Wedding photographers reveal the most outrageous photos they've captured If you knew what I knew about terrorism, you'd never leave the house: Homeland Security boss John Kelly says a new attack 'can happen almost here anytime' Two Minnesota brothers with ties to Middle East are arrested after police find 'bomb-making materials, guns and ammunition in their car' Chris Cornell became 'cocky and aggressive after his wife confronted him over drug taking 30 minutes before he was found ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 5 hr okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform Thu Faith is mentally... 1
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,238 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC