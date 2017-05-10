Why US Christians Risk Their Lives to...

Why US Christians Risk Their Lives to Teach in North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Christianity Today

It's hard to think of a less likely place for American Christians to teach than North Korea, a country the United States has not had diplomatic ties with for over 60 years and where religious freedom does not exist. Kim Hak Song and Kim Sang Duk, both Christians and professors teaching at PUST, the only private university in North Korea, were detained last month on charges of "hostile" acts or intent against the North Korean government - the same allegation that kept Youth With a Mission missionary Kenneth Bae in prison for more than two years, longer than any other American arrested in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christianity Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,979,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC