When late diplomat Qian Qichen had to give North Korea's leader some very bad news

Qian Qichen, China's former foreign policy guru who died on Tuesday, was arguably the most influential diplomat in the country after the Cultural Revolution, with his legacy still affecting the nation's international standing today. One of the most intriguing chapters of Qian's long diplomatic career, which spanned nearly five decades from the height of the cold war to China's ascendance to global influence, was his involvement in Beijing's decision to normalise relations with South Korea.

