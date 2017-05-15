Watch: North Korea Launches Missile T...

Watch: North Korea Launches Missile That Doesn't Immediately Explode

North Korean state media also released video of the launch, which swiftly ricocheted around the world. Unlike multiple past attempts at a missile launch, the medium to long range missile featured in the video was successfully fired and represents a significant technical advance for the reclusive Communist nation.

