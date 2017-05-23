Wash. Post: Trump Calls North Korean Leader 'Madman With Nuclear Weapons'
President Donald Trump told Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last month during a private phone call North Korean leader Kim Jong un was a "madman with nuclear weapons," The Washington Post reported. Trump allegedly sought Duterte's input on whether Kim was "stable or not stable," and said of Kim's recent missile tests "he has got the power, but he doesn't have the delivery system.
