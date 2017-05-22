WannaCry: North Korea 'highly likely'...

WannaCry: North Korea 'highly likely' behind global ransomware attack

SECURITY OUTFIT Symantic has claimed that it's "highly likely" that North Korea was behind the WannaCry ransomware attack that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, and affected as many as one-fifth of NHS hospital trusts in the UK . In a blog post analysing the code behind the attack, Symantec said that there are strong links between the code used in the WannaCry attacks and malware tools used in attacks against Sony Pictures in 2014 and the $81m cyber-heist perpetrated against Bangladesh Bank last year .

