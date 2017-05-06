Verona In Washington: ACA Repeal, Nor...

Verona In Washington: ACA Repeal, North Korean Sanctions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: My Verona NJ

This week, Verona's congressman Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen voted to approve the American Health Care Act , the measure that replaces the Affordable Care Act passed under President Obama, though Verona's senators signalled that they will put up a stiff fight to approval by the U.S. Senate. In announcing his vote for the AHCA, Frelinghuysen said in a statement that the measure "protects those with pre-existing conditions and restores essential health benefits."

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Verona NJ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea Fri Jeff Brightone 6
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC