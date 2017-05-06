Verona In Washington: ACA Repeal, North Korean Sanctions

This week, Verona's congressman Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen voted to approve the American Health Care Act , the measure that replaces the Affordable Care Act passed under President Obama, though Verona's senators signalled that they will put up a stiff fight to approval by the U.S. Senate. In announcing his vote for the AHCA, Frelinghuysen said in a statement that the measure "protects those with pre-existing conditions and restores essential health benefits."

