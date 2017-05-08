USS Ronald Reagan preps to replace Carl Vinson in Pacific
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier began sea trials in the Pacific on Monday, the final phase of its maintenance period as it prepares to replace the USS Carl Vinson near the Korean Peninsula, according to the US Navy. During sea trials the crew "will undergo multiple training and qualification exercises to include engineering and medical drills as well as air, flight deck and hangar bay operations to evaluate the performance of sailors and their departments," a Navy statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Apr 29
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC