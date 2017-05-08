USS Ronald Reagan preps to replace Carl Vinson in Pacific

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier began sea trials in the Pacific on Monday, the final phase of its maintenance period as it prepares to replace the USS Carl Vinson near the Korean Peninsula, according to the US Navy. During sea trials the crew "will undergo multiple training and qualification exercises to include engineering and medical drills as well as air, flight deck and hangar bay operations to evaluate the performance of sailors and their departments," a Navy statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.