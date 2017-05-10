US, Japan, France, UK practice amphib...

US, Japan, France, UK practice amphibious landings on Guam

11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Troops from the U.S., Japan and two European nations are gathering on remote U.S. islands in the Pacific for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid fears China could restrict movement in the South China Sea. The drills around Guam and Tinian may also send a message to North Korea about the U.S. commitment to the region and the breadth of its allies.

Chicago, IL

