United States weighs risk of retaliation from North Korea

The United States is building up pressure on North Korea over its nuclear weapon and missile development. Incorporating analyses by specialists including Yoji Koda, a former vice admiral and former commander in chief of the Maritime Self-Defence Force fleet, we explored the possible scenarios that could occur if the United States takes military action.

Chicago, IL

