UN official in North Korea to talk about rights of disabled

In this image made from video, Catalina Devandas Aguilar, UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, second left, meets with North Korean Foreign Ministry Ambassador for Human Rights, Ri Hung Sik, second right, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Devandas Aguilar is the first UN Human Rights Council official to visit North Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.