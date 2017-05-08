U.S. Special Unit to Spy on N.Korea
The U.S. Forces Korea will set up a unit later this year that specializes in gathering human intelligence information from the North. Work is also in progress to create an organization within the U.S. government that will handle only North Korean intelligence.
