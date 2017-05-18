Trump inks huge $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Mammoth defense agreement a 'significant expansion' of US-Riyadh ties, will boost kingdom's security against Iran threats, says White House official US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - US President Donald Trump attended a signing ceremony with Saudi Arabia's leadership on Saturday to cement a number of defense and business agreements, including a much-vaunted arms deal worth some $100 billion effective immediately and another military agreement worth $350 billion over the next 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.