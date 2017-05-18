Trump inks huge $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia
Mammoth defense agreement a 'significant expansion' of US-Riyadh ties, will boost kingdom's security against Iran threats, says White House official US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - US President Donald Trump attended a signing ceremony with Saudi Arabia's leadership on Saturday to cement a number of defense and business agreements, including a much-vaunted arms deal worth some $100 billion effective immediately and another military agreement worth $350 billion over the next 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|22 hr
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC