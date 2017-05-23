Trump calls Kim Jong Un a 'madman with nuclear weapons'

US President Donald Trump labelled North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un a "madman with nuclear weapons" during a private phone conversation with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last month, just days before stating publicly that he would be "honoured" to meet Kim. In the April 29 call, Trump sought Duterte's input on whether Kim is "stable or not stable" and expressed some satisfaction in North Korea's recent failed missile tests, noting that "all his rockets are crashing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.