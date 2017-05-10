Top ten stories from Britain and around the world: Theresa May woos Labour voters and warning of more cyber attacks The Prime Minister will offer a package of extra rights and promise further increases in the national living wage if she is returned to Downing Street. Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn will promise an extra 37 billion for the NHS and Tim Farron will vow to boost public sector pay as they each address the Royal College of Nursing's conference in Liverpool.

