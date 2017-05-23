Timeline: The rise and fall of South ...

Timeline: The rise and fall of South Korea's Park Geun-hye

Handcuffed and her inmate number put on her clothing, South Korea's disgraced ex-President Park Geun-hye was brought to a Seoul court on Tuesday to stand trial on a slew of corruption charges that have already led to her ouster from office and arrest. It was yet another massive humiliation for Park, who was elected South Korea's first female president in late 2012 thanks to the overwhelming support of conservatives who remember her slain dictator father as a hero who salvaged the country from poverty.

