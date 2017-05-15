The WannaCry ransomware might have a link to North Korea
As security researchers investigate last Friday's massive attack from the WannaCry ransomware, they've noticed clues that may link it with a North Korean hacking group that has been blamed for attacking banks across the world. The evidence is far from a smoking gun, and may prove inconclusive.
