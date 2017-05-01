The Latest: Trump to speak with Putin by phone Tuesday
Trump and Putin have spoken several times since Trump's election, including last month following an attack in St. Petersburg, which Trump condemned. Trump said last month that U.S.-Russian relations "may be at an all-time low."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|6 min
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|3 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|19 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Sun
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Sat
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC