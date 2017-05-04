The Latest: Trump Hails Health Care W...

The Latest: Trump Hails Health Care Win in House

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

He's noting that the party includes many different groups, from conservatives to more moderate Republicans, and that sometimes work at cross-purposes. But hashing out the details on health care, Trump says, helps lay the groundwork for other legislative lifts, such as overhauling the tax code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,760 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC