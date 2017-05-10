The Latest: Italy: This month's G-7 s...

The Latest: Italy: This month's G-7 summit to discuss NKorea

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni says the G-7 summit his country is hosting later this month will discuss how to deal with the risk North Korea's missile launchings pose to global security. Gentiloni, who is visiting China and Russia this week, recommended a response of "firmness," which he suggested should be "predominantly economic."

Chicago, IL

