the Drive: Nurse accused of killing more kids; Grande going back; missile test
A Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1982 killing of a toddler has been charged with murder in the death of an infant a year earlier, and authorities said Friday that they think she may have killed up to 60 young children around that time. Genene Jones, 66, has been serving concurrent sentences at a prison in Gatesville for two 1984 convictions: a 99-year prison term for murder in the 1982 death of 15-month-old Chelsea McClelland, who was given a fatal injection of a muscle relaxant, and a 60-year term for giving 4-week-old Rolando Santos a large injection of the blood-thinner Heparin, which he survived.
